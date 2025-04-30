Tennis: Madrid Open ATP/WTA Results -- 2nd Update
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 02:20 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) results from ATP Madrid Open and WTA 1000 on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):
Men
3rd rd
Jack Draper (GBR x5) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA x30) 7-6 (7/2), retired
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x15) bt Jacob Fearnley (GBR) 6-4, 7-6 (7/3)
Gabriel Diallo (CAN) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4
Tommy Paul (USA x11) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x24) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2
Frances Tiafoe (USA x16) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-3, 6-3
Alex de Minaur (AUS x6) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x29) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x10) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x17) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3)
4th rd
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x20) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x1) 7-5, 6-3
Jakub Mensik (CZE x22) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 6-3, 6-2
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x9) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA x31) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4
Women
4th rd
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-2, 6-4
Madison Keys (USA x5) bt Donna Vekic (CRO x19) 6-2, 6-3
Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Diana Shnaider (RUS x13) 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4
Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x21) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)
Elina Svitolina (UKR x17) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE) 6-3, 6-4
