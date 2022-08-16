An in-person hearing on a motion to unseal the search warrant on former US President Donald Trump's residence in Florida will be held on August 18, according to an order published on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) An in-person hearing on a motion to unseal the search warrant on former US President Donald Trump's residence in Florida will be held on August 18, according to an order published on Tuesday.

"Paperless order taking under advisement 4 the Motion to Unseal the search warrant materials, including its attachments. The intervenors having requested a hearing, it is ordered that an in-person hearing will be held on 8/18/2022 at 1:00 PM in the West Palm Beach Division before Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart," the order said.

Last week, the US Justice Department filed a motion to unseal the search warrant and property receipt after the raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, attributing its decision to file the motion to the "powerful" public interest in the case, which has been in the media's focus for several days now.

At the same time, the US Justice Department opposes the public release of an affidavit used in the Federal investigation into Trump's handling of potentially sensitive materials after leaving office due to an interest in preserving the integrity of the ongoing criminal investigation, according to a court filing.

On August 8, the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and examined the premises for nine hours during which they seized 11 sets of documents and other materials, some of which were labeled "Top Secret," according to the disclosed search warrant receipt.

Trump has repeatedly said he has done nothing wrong and the efforts over several years by Democrats and establishment Republicans investigating him have yielded no results. Trump characterized the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him as a political opponent of sitting President Joe Biden. The former president also said the materials at Mar-a-Lago were declassified.