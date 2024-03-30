Heavy Clashes, More Deadly Aid Chaos In War-ravaged Gaza
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Heavy clashes and explosions shook Gaza, witnesses said on Saturday, as the Red Crescent reported several people killed during the latest chaotic aid distribution in the territory's north, where famine looms.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved a new round of talks on a Gaza truce between Israel and Hamas militants, after a binding UN Security Council resolution last Monday demanded an "immediate ceasefire".
A subsequent ruling by the world's top court ordered Israel to ensure aid reaches civilians, whose desperation was again laid bare Saturday.
The Palestine Red Crescent said five people were killed and dozens injured by gunfire and a stampede during an aid delivery in Gaza's north.
Eyewitnesses told AFP that Gazans overseeing the aid delivery shot in the air, but Israeli troops in the area also opened fire and some moving trucks hit people trying to get the food.
The Israeli military told AFP it "has no record of the incident described".
Fighting has not eased -- including around the territory's largest hospital -- and the latest toll from the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said at least 82 more people were killed in the previous 24 hours.
The Hamas press office reported more than 50 Israeli air strikes over the past day, with "civilian houses" targeted across the coastal territory, as well as tank fire in the Gaza City area and southern Gaza.
Israel's military on Saturday said it had struck dozens of targets, including militants and their compounds in central and northern Gaza.
The war began with Hamas's October 7 attack that resulted in about 1,160 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.
Israel's retaliatory campaign against Hamas has killed at least 32,705 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry.
Netanyahu's office said new talks on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release will take place in Doha and Cairo "in the coming days... with guidelines for moving forward in the negotiations".
Recent Stories
Former CJP Jillani to head inquiry commission to probe IHC judges’ letter
FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif
Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card
Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar
Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy
1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table10 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result10 minutes ago
-
Dutch hostage drama over, suspect held40 minutes ago
-
President of Peru's home raided in luxury watch investigation41 minutes ago
-
Dutch hostage drama over, suspect held2 hours ago
-
Pope expected to lead Easter celebrations despite doubts about his health2 hours ago
-
Five killed in Gaza aid delivery chaos: medics2 hours ago
-
Top-order blitz puts Sri Lanka 314-4 in Bangladesh Test2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard3 hours ago
-
Three freed in Dutch hostage drama, situation ongoing3 hours ago
-
Heavy clashes, more deadly aid chaos in war-ravaged Gaza3 hours ago
-
Three released in Dutch hostage drama, situation ongoing3 hours ago