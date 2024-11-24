(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Hezbollah said its fighters destroyed six Israeli army tanks in Lebanon's southern border area on Sunday, most of them near a coastal village where the group and state media reported fierce battles.

The official National news Agency (NNA) said intense ground fighting was underway in several parts of south Lebanon, about two months since limited exchanges of fire escalated into a full-blown war.

In the area of Bayada, a village on the Mediterranean coast less than 10 kilometres (six miles) from the border, the NNA reported that "a convoy of 30 Israeli military vehicles" was retreating inland after Hezbollah had destroyed their tanks.

A Hezbollah statement said fighters from the Iran-backed group "destroyed" five Israeli tanks on the eastern outskirts of Bayada, including one that had "attempted to advance to withdraw one of the destroyed tanks".

In a separate statement, Hezbollah said it knocked out a sixth Merkava tank in the Deir Mimas area overlooking Israel's far north, and where the Lebanese group claimed rocket fire at Israeli soldiers on Sunday.

George Nakad, mayor of Deir Mimas, was quoted by the NNA as saying that Israeli forces had "set up a checkpoint" on a road between his village and a neighbouring one.

Further east, Hezbollah said its fighters launched four rocket salvos at Israeli troops east of Khiam, a border town that has seen intensifying battles in recent weeks.

Khiam has symbolic significance, as it had hosted a notorious prison run by the South Lebanon Army, an Israeli proxy militia, during Israel's 22-year occupation of south Lebanon that ended in 2000.

The NNA reported "an accelerated Israeli ground operation in Khiam" after a "difficult" night of fighting.

Israeli tanks have been operating east of Khiam for more than three weeks, with the NNA reporting on Tuesday that the tanks had moved north of the town.

On Sunday it also reported clashes in other areas of the border strip including Bayada, and said that an Israeli strike had cut traffic between the town of Marjayoun and the major southern city of Nabatiyeh.

On Saturday, the NNA had said Israeli troops tried to penetrate the Bayada area, near Tyre city, in order to encircle the town of Naqura where UN peacekeepers are based.

On September 23, Israel launched an intense air campaign in Lebanon, mainly targeting Hezbollah bastions in the south and east and in south Beirut, later sending ground troops across the border.

It followed nearly a year of limited cross-border exchanges initiated by Hezbollah in support of Palestinian ally Hamas after its October 7, 2023 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war.

The conflict has killed at least 3,754 people in Lebanon since October 2023, according to the health ministry, most of them since September.

On the Israeli side, authorities say at least 82 soldiers and 47 civilians have been killed.

