Honduras Extends State Of Emergency Introduced In December To Fight Crime - Police

Published February 22, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Honduras has once more extended the state of emergency initially introduced in December to fight crime and expanded it to cover an additional 48 municipalities, the local police said on Wednesday.

The state of emergency was introduced by Honduras on December 6 and covered the capital city, Tegucigalpa, and the city of San Pedro Sula. In January, the authorities extended it for another 45 days, adding 75 new municipalities. The state of emergency provides for restrictions of constitutional rights and a curfew, which are necessary to combat "organized crime groups acting like mafias and endangering people's lives and property.

"These are 48 new municipalities covered by the extended state of emergency, which was introduced from February 20 through April 6, 2023," the police tweeted.

Apart from conducting massive raids in the cities, the government has been conducting an operation on the borders to fight cross-border crime, mainly gangsters from neighboring El Salvador, where a nationwide emergency regime has also been in place since last spring.

