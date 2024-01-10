HRH the Crown Prince receives phone call from

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received a telephone call from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.

During the conversation, they discussed bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Canada and avenues for their further development across various domains.

Additionally, they touched upon issues of mutual concern and recent developments, along with their respective implications. Efforts exerted to ensure security and stability were also addressed.