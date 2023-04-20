UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Of Flights Canceled In Major German Airports From April 20-21 Due To Strike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Hundreds of Flights Canceled in Major German Airports From April 20-21 Due to Strike

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The German airports of Hamburg, Dusseldorf and Cologne Bonn have canceled hundreds of flights scheduled for April 20-21 as their employees plan to go on strike to demand a pay increase.

On Tuesday, the Verdi trade union announced a strike by airport workers, with employees planning to demand higher allowances for overtime work and irregular hours.

As follows from the schedule of Hamburg Airport, all 308 regular flights were canceled on both days of the strike. These cancellations will affect a total of 80,000 passengers.

The press services of the Dusseldorf and Cologne Bonn airports also said that the strike would lead to significant disruptions, but the exact number of canceled flights was not specified.

Earlier on Wednesday, the EVG rail workers union also announced that, as part of its strike, train traffic would be limited for eight hours on April 21.

Verdi and EVG already staged a nationwide strike in March, which paralyzed public and air transport across Germany. The unions demanded a wage increase for public transport workers of at least 10.5%.

