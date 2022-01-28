UrduPoint.com

Hungary Receives US Request On Deployment Of Foreign Forces - Szijjarto

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 08:18 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Hungary has received a request from the United States on the deployment of additional foreign forces in the country, and the Defense Ministry is conducting negotiations, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

"We have indeed received a request from the United States for the deployment of foreign troops. The Ministry of Defense is coordinating this issue," Szijjarto told a briefing.

