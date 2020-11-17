Hurricane Iota Hits Northeastern Nicaragua - US Weather Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

The category-4 hurricane Iota has made landfall in the northeast of Nicaragua, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said

"Extremely dangerous Iota moving across Northeastern Nicaragua. Life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, flash flooding and landslides expected across portions of Central America," the NCR said in a tweet.

According to the Nicaraguan national system for prevention, mitigation and attention of disasters (SINAPRED), the hurricane weakened from the most dangerous category 5 to 4. The maximum wind speed reaches 155 miles per hour. The hurricane hit an area 28 miles south of the city Puero Cabezas in Northeastern Nicaragua.

Earlier on Monday, Iota has already caused huge damage to Colombia's San Andres and Providencia, leading to at least one death.