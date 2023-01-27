IAEA Experts Report Powerful Explosions in ZNPP Area - Agency

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have again reported powerful explosions in the area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the agency said in a statement.

"Powerful explosions have been occurring outside the facility, indicating military activities in the vicinity of the site located on the frontline of the ongoing conflict," the agency said.

In recent days and weeks, agency experts at the station have reported such incidents to headquarters in Vienna almost daily.

"Some blasts apparently take place some distance away from Europe's largest nuclear power plant (NPP), while others seem much closer to the facility itself. Yesterday, eight strong detonations were heard at around 10am local time, causing office windows at the plant to vibrate, and more were audible today," the agency added.