UrduPoint.com

IAEA Experts Report Powerful Explosions In ZNPP Area - Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2023 | 01:00 AM

IAEA Experts Report Powerful Explosions in ZNPP Area - Agency

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have again reported powerful explosions in the area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the agency said in a statement.

"Powerful explosions have been occurring outside the facility, indicating military activities in the vicinity of the site located on the frontline of the ongoing conflict," the agency said.

In recent days and weeks, agency experts at the station have reported such incidents to headquarters in Vienna almost daily.

"Some blasts apparently take place some distance away from Europe's largest nuclear power plant (NPP), while others seem much closer to the facility itself. Yesterday, eight strong detonations were heard at around 10am local time, causing office windows at the plant to vibrate, and more were audible today," the agency added.

Related Topics

Europe Nuclear Vienna SITE From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy&#039;s R ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy&#039;s Republic Day ceremony

1 hour ago
 France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Ai ..

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Air Defense Systems - Foreign Mi ..

1 hour ago
 Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Tr ..

Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Train Troops on System - Anand

1 hour ago
 Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Ove ..

Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Over Trump for 2024 Nomination - ..

1 hour ago
 Mohsin Naqvi attends oath-taking ceremony of caret ..

Mohsin Naqvi attends oath-taking ceremony of caretaker provincial ministers

1 hour ago
 France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Ai ..

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Air Defense Systems - French Fo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.