UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Forecasts Solid Growth For Zimbabwe Economy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 04:30 PM

IMF forecasts solid growth for Zimbabwe economy

The International Monetary Fund forecasts Zimbabwe's economy will grow by six percent this year, nearly double its previous estimate, after weathering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the IMF said

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The International Monetary Fund forecasts Zimbabwe's economy will grow by six percent this year, nearly double its previous estimate, after weathering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the IMF said.

The Fund's optimistic forecast was released after Zimbabwe Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube aimed for punchy 7.8-percent growth following years of contraction.

The coronavirus pandemic hit just as Zimbabwe's economy had contracted by six percent in 2019, partly due to monster cyclone Idai and a devastating drought.

In 2020, the country's gross domestic product declined by a further four percent.

"However, an economic recovery is underway in 2021, with real GDP expected to grow by about six percent," the IMF said in a statement late Wednesday following a two-week virtual visit.

It said growth would be buoyed by a "bumper agricultural" harvest, increased energy production and a pick up in manufacturing and construction activities.

"Zimbabwe has shown resilience in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and other exogenous shocks," an IMF statement said.

It added that the southern African country had cleared outstanding arrears to the fund in late 2016.

The Fund nonetheless called for more efforts to cement the trends and quicken reforms, such as improving the business climate and foreign exchange and monetary policies.

Zimbabwe has been struggling for more than a decade marked by hyperinflation and weak economic activity.

Inflation has finally begun to ease from a staggering rate of around 700 percent last year.

Related Topics

IMF Exchange Business Drought Visit Zimbabwe 2016 2019 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prankster arrested for making videos by harassing ..

47 seconds ago

Country in safe, sound hands of PM Imran Khan: Fay ..

3 minutes ago

Two killed in accident in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

3 minutes ago

Diarrhoea kills four on Bangladesh Rohingya island ..

3 minutes ago

N.Ireland to get Brexit hardliner as new first min ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.