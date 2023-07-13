(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Mexico and Brazil will become members of the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR), located in the Russian town of Dubna near Moscow, while India, Argentina and Chile's possible membership is being discussed, the director of the institute, Grigory Trubnikov, said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Future Technologies Forum in Moscow, Trubnikov said that many countries are interested in maintaining firm ties with Russia in the science sector and want to develop joint research projects. As an example he mentioned the growing number of members of the JINR.

"Mexico and Brazil are joining us in Dubna. Last year, Egypt became a full-pledged member. And now we are very serious discussing India, Argentina and Chile (joining the institute)," he said.

The JINR is an international intergovernmental organization established in 1956. The institute was created with the aim of uniting the efforts, scientific and material potentials of its member states for investigations of the fundamental properties of matter. As for July 2023, the JINR has 16 member states.