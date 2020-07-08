India COVID-19 death toll rises to 20,642 as total cases reach 742,417

India's federal health ministry said Wednesday morning that 482 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides 22,752 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 20,642 and total cases to 742,417

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry said Wednesday morning that 482 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides 22,752 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 20,642 and total cases to 742,417.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Wednesday, 20,642 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," said information released by the ministry.

On Tuesday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 719,665, and the death toll 20,160.

According to ministry officials, so far 456,831 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 264,944," said the information.

Presently the country has entered Unlock 2.0 phase, though restrictions remain in full force inside the COVID-19 Containment Zones.

On Friday the country's civil aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said commercial international flights to and from India shall remain suspended until July 31.