Open Menu

Indian IT Giant Infosys Posts Lower Than Expected Revenue Growth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 10:23 PM

Indian IT giant Infosys posts lower than expected revenue growth

Indian tech giant Infosys reported weaker-than-expected revenue growth for the March quarter Thursday, as a lingering client spending slowdown in the United States tempered recovery hopes for the software services industry

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Indian tech giant Infosys reported weaker-than-expected revenue growth for the March quarter Thursday, as a lingering client spending slowdown in the United States tempered recovery hopes for the software services industry.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm, which earns over 80 percent of its revenue from Western markets, has stumbled in the last year after a Covid-induced growth boom.

High interest rates and inflation have hurt tech spending by global companies, leading to fewer deal wins and the cancellation of existing contracts for the Indian software outsourcing sector.

Infosys reported revenue of 379.23 billion rupees ($4.54 billion) for the quarter, a 1.3 percent increase over the same period in the previous financial year.

The company's net profit jumped 30 percent to hit $954 million, but this was helped by a bump in other income.

Revenue for the year to March 31 was $18.

38 billion, up 1.4 percent on-year in constant Currency terms.

Net profit for the same period was $3.4 billion, up 8.7 percent before constant currency adjustments.

Chief executive Salil Parekh said the macro environment had a "mixed outlook".

"On the US I think, as you've seen, we had slower outlook," he said.

Infosys's North American business, the largest market for the company, reported a revenue decline of 2.1 percent.

"There's been good traction with the cost and the efficiency and the consolidation nature of large deals. Whereas we see that digital programs or some discretionary work is still not as visible within the work we are seeing," Parekh said.

Infosys has projected tepid sales growth for the 12 months ahead, forecasting revenue to grow between 1-3 percent on a constant-currency basis.

Shares in Infosys ended up 1.06 percent at the close of trading in Mumbai on Thursday.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Business Company Same United States March Market From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Team behind Italian film 'Io Capitano' returns to ..

Team behind Italian film 'Io Capitano' returns to Senegal

3 minutes ago
 Alleged kidnapper and molester of 3-year-old kille ..

Alleged kidnapper and molester of 3-year-old killed in Police shootout

3 minutes ago
 DC Khanewal leads anti-dengue drive

DC Khanewal leads anti-dengue drive

3 minutes ago
 CS Sindh chairs meeting to accelerate Sehwan devel ..

CS Sindh chairs meeting to accelerate Sehwan development initiatives

2 minutes ago
 UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale reg ..

UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale regional conflict'

3 minutes ago
 PML-N persistently advocates for engaging dialogue ..

PML-N persistently advocates for engaging dialogue: Asif

3 minutes ago
Germany arrests two over military base attack plot ..

Germany arrests two over military base attack plot for Russia

3 minutes ago
 8 injured over land dispute in Bahawalnagar area

8 injured over land dispute in Bahawalnagar area

3 minutes ago
 Kenya military helicopter crashes with defence chi ..

Kenya military helicopter crashes with defence chief on board: police

13 minutes ago
 Two brothers involved in the murder case arrested ..

Two brothers involved in the murder case arrested in Attock

13 minutes ago
 Two arrested in Attock attempted murder case

Two arrested in Attock attempted murder case

13 minutes ago
 Accused of attempted murder arrested

Accused of attempted murder arrested

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World