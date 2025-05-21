Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP

(@Abdulla99267510)

Renu Bhatia, Chairperson of the Haryana Women's Commission—who filed the complaint against Khan—was unable to substantiate what exactly was objectionable in his statement

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2025) Indian media outlets have raised serious questions regarding the arrest of Ashoka University professor Ali Khan, challenging the claim that his words pose a threat to India's integrity.

Professor Ali Khan was arrested for criticizing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a move that has sparked controversy and concern across the country. Indian media is now openly questioning the legitimacy of the arrest, asking how Khan’s comments could be interpreted as endangering national unity.

During a televised debate on an Indian news channel, the anchor repeatedly asked how Professor Ali Khan’s words could possibly threaten India’s sovereignty. However, Renu Bhatia continued to deflect the question and refused to provide a clear answer.

The growing scrutiny by Indian media over Khan’s arrest has further exposed the Modi government’s perceived anti-Muslim bias and partisan actions.

A cartoon capturing the situation has gone viral, depicting officials searching for something objectionable in Professor Khan’s statement. When they fail to find any, one says, “He’s Muslim,” and another responds, “Then arrest him”—highlighting the alleged religious and political motivations behind the arrest.

On May 8, Professor Ali Khan had said, “I’m glad to see many right-wing commentators praising Colonel Sophia Qureshi, but perhaps they could also raise their voices against mob lynching, home demolitions, and the suffering caused by BJP’s hate-driven politics—so that those affected can be protected as Indian citizens,”.

His post, which called for equal rights and protection for all citizens regardless of religion, has now become the center of a national debate on free speech, dissent, and the treatment of minorities in India.