NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) An art exhibition of noted Pakistani artist Risham Syed "Destiny Fractured," is on view at The Newark Museum of Art in Newark in the neighbouring US state of New Jersey.

A significant number of art enthusiasts have been visiting the exhibition since Friday, 16 May.

The artist is based in Lahore, where she is a professor of fine arts at Beaconhouse National University (BNU).

She was invited by Dr. Atteqa Ali, a curator, to create new works inspired from the museum’s collection of world art.

The artist considered American landscape paintings, Chinese scroll painting, French-American artist John Audubon’s illustrations of birds, taxidermied animals in the science collection, and period rooms of The Ballantine House, a restored 19th century home on the museum’s campus.

Ms. Syed brought all this art together to make a space that feels like stepping into history.

She said that her interest is to offer a different way of looking at the past and present.

The artist wants visitors to the exhibition to appreciate that historical events continue to impact life today. She sees a link between European colonialism that was at its height in the 19th century and climate change that ravages the world today.

Artworks include videos, embroidered textiles, and installations with paintings.

The exhibition is scheduled to run until March 7, 2027.

