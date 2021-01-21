UrduPoint.com
India's SENSEX Hits 50,000 Mark For First Time In History

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 11:50 AM

India's SENSEX Hits 50,000 Mark For First Time in History

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) India's S&P Bombay Stock Exchange Sensitive Index, also known as SENSEX, reached a new record high on Thursday and crossed the 50,000 mark.

As of 11:30 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT), the BSE Sensex figure reached 50,140.38.

The index reaching all-time high figures comes several days after India launched the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

