Indonesia Ready to Repel Cyberattacks During G20 Summit in Bali - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The Indonesian state-owned telecom operator Telkom Indonesia has prepared a team to predict and repel digital attacks during the G20 summit, the Antara news agency reported on Tuesday.

The operator guarantees that it is able to anticipate the possibilities of any cyberattacks, both domestic and international, the agency said, adding that a telecommunications network protection system was installed specifically for the G20 summit, which the operator calls the next generation firewall.

Telkom Indonesia has also set up monitoring posts in a number of locations on the Indonesian island of Bali, which operate 24 hours a day and seven days a week. In addition, 340 technical specialists will be personally present on the island to promptly solve possible problems, the agency reported.

The agency noted that the issue of cybersecurity is particularly acute for Indonesia amid recent large-scale data leaks in the country. A massive leak of SIM card numbers belonging to Indonesian customers occurred at the end of August. Later, personal information was posted in open access.

Indonesia is the current holder of the G20 Presidency, hosting the next group's summit in Bali from November 15-16. The G20 is a strategic multilateral platform that unites the world's major developed and emerging economies, which goal is to ensure future global economic growth and prosperity.