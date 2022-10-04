UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Ready To Repel Cyberattacks During G20 Summit In Bali - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 10:35 PM

Indonesia Ready to Repel Cyberattacks During G20 Summit in Bali - Reports

The Indonesian state-owned telecom operator Telkom Indonesia has prepared a team to predict and repel digital attacks during the G20 summit, the Antara news agency reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The Indonesian state-owned telecom operator Telkom Indonesia has prepared a team to predict and repel digital attacks during the G20 summit, the Antara news agency reported on Tuesday.

The operator guarantees that it is able to anticipate the possibilities of any cyberattacks, both domestic and international, the agency said, adding that a telecommunications network protection system was installed specifically for the G20 summit, which the operator calls the next generation firewall.

Telkom Indonesia has also set up monitoring posts in a number of locations on the Indonesian island of Bali, which operate 24 hours a day and seven days a week. In addition, 340 technical specialists will be personally present on the island to promptly solve possible problems, the agency reported.

The agency noted that the issue of cybersecurity is particularly acute for Indonesia amid recent large-scale data leaks in the country. A massive leak of SIM card numbers belonging to Indonesian customers occurred at the end of August. Later, personal information was posted in open access.

Indonesia is the current holder of the G20 Presidency, hosting the next group's summit in Bali from November 15-16. The G20 is a strategic multilateral platform that unites the world's major developed and emerging economies, which goal is to ensure future global economic growth and prosperity.

Related Topics

World Indonesia August November From

Recent Stories

Kazakh Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Mini ..

Kazakh Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry Over Ukrainian Ambassador ..

4 minutes ago
 France's Corsica Reports First Local Dengue Case

France's Corsica Reports First Local Dengue Case

11 minutes ago
 Hungary, Uzbekistan Launch Comprehensive Nuclear E ..

Hungary, Uzbekistan Launch Comprehensive Nuclear Energy Cooperation Program - Mi ..

11 minutes ago
 DC issues report on flood-rain losses in Larkana d ..

DC issues report on flood-rain losses in Larkana district

11 minutes ago
 Ombudsman for urgent steps to resolve people's iss ..

Ombudsman for urgent steps to resolve people's issues at Islamabad Airport

11 minutes ago
 New Incidents of Drone Activity Registered Near Da ..

New Incidents of Drone Activity Registered Near Danish Oil, Gas Fields - Reports

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.