UrduPoint.com

Indonesian Lawmaker Says Next President Better Not Be Pro-US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Indonesian Lawmaker Says Next President Better Not Be Pro-US

Indonesian member of parliament Benny Harman from the center-right Democratic Party said on Monday that he would not want a presidential candidate with a pro-US position to win the upcoming election, given Washington's institutionalized record of meddling in other countries' domestic affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Indonesian member of parliament Benny Harman from the center-right Democratic Party said on Monday that he would not want a presidential candidate with a pro-US position to win the upcoming election, given Washington's institutionalized record of meddling in other countries' domestic affairs.

The presidential election in Indonesia is scheduled to take place on February 14, 2024. Incumbent President Joko Widodo has been the leader of the country since October 2014. The Indonesian constitution prohibits him from being elected for the third time.

"I'd like to hope that the presidential (candidate) would not take a pro-American position, but would rather keep the historic neutrality inherent to our country. Taking the side of the United States now would be acting against the stability of ASEAN, to which Indonesia has been and remains committed," Indonesian news agency Antara quoted Harman as saying.

The lawmaker pointed to the uncertainty associated with "what the US's next step in its competition with China would be," adding that some answers could be found in the Monroe Doctrine.

"The doctrine proposed by former US President James Monroe was initially used to oppose European colonialism. Monroe believed that the US could take preventative measures against potential problems as well as act on the defensive ... This position has been exploited by the US to condone a number of policies that, in its opinion, were necessary to take preventative steps within other countries. Our country might as well have been a victim of this doctrine, especially in what concerns key moments of political transition in Indonesia," he added.

The ruling left-wing Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle announced earlier this month that Governor of Central Java province Ganjar Pranowo would be its candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Governor China Washington Parliament Monroe Indonesia United States Joko Widodo February October From

Recent Stories

UN Says Talks on Black Sea Grain Deal to Continue ..

UN Says Talks on Black Sea Grain Deal to Continue Over Coming Days as Deadline L ..

1 minute ago
 Soros Says 'Alive, Healthy' Amid Reports of Death

Soros Says 'Alive, Healthy' Amid Reports of Death

1 minute ago
 Lukashenko Working at Central Command Post of Air ..

Lukashenko Working at Central Command Post of Air Defense Forces on Monday - Rep ..

3 minutes ago
 Georgia Allows Russian Airline Azimuth to Carry Ou ..

Georgia Allows Russian Airline Azimuth to Carry Out Flights From May 17

3 minutes ago
 Italy's National Debt Hits New Record of $3.04Trln ..

Italy's National Debt Hits New Record of $3.04Trln in March - Central Bank

3 minutes ago
 Vice Media Files for Bankruptcy in US, Will Be Sol ..

Vice Media Files for Bankruptcy in US, Will Be Sold to Group of Lenders - Statem ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.