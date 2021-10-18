UrduPoint.com

Iran Indicates Nuclear Talks Only With EU This Week

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 04:33 PM

Iran indicates nuclear talks only with EU this week

Iran's lead nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri will be in Brussels Thursday for talks with the European Union aimed at reviving its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the foreign ministry said Monday

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Iran's lead nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri will be in Brussels Thursday for talks with the European Union aimed at reviving its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the foreign ministry said Monday.

"After the talks in Tehran, Bagheri will go to Brussels to discuss outstanding issues," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters, referencing talks last week in Tehran with EU envoy Enrique Mora.

Khatibzadeh only spoke of talks with the EU, rather than the direct parties to the 2015 deal, suggesting that a lawmaker on Sunday misquoted Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in citing him as saying that the Brussels talks would be with the "P4+1".

The "P4+1" represent four UN Security Council permanent members -- Britain, China, France and Russia -- along with Germany.

These nations are the remaining parties to the 2015 deal with Iran, after the US pulled out in 2018 under then president Donald Trump.

The deal, which gave Iran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear activities, has been on life support since the US withdrawal, which was followed by Washington reimposing biting sanctions on Tehran, which has incrementally rolled back its commitments.

Talks got underway in Vienna in April in a bid to revive the deal, after Trump's successor President Joe Biden signalled a willingness to come back on board. But they have been suspended since June, when ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi was elected president of Iran.

Iran has repeatedly said in recent weeks that it is seeking to return to full talks soon in Vienna with the P4+1, but has set no date for doing so, amid growing impatience from the other side.

The US has only participated indirectly in the Vienna talks, as the P4+1 seek both to bring Washington back into the agreement and persuade Iran to return to its nuclear commitments.

Tehran demands that Washington terminate sanctions ahead of any return to its own commitments.

Khatibzadeh said Monday that "obstacles and challenges behind the lack of progress in six rounds of talks in Vienna must be discussed" with the EU in Brussels.

Related Topics

World United Nations Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Vienna Brussels Tehran Progress Lead April June Sunday 2015 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on SPA Silver Jubilee ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on SPA Silver Jubilee Decoration

20 minutes ago
 Security plan Issued for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Security plan Issued for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

31 seconds ago
 With nuclear talks on hold, Iran's Raisi tours cou ..

With nuclear talks on hold, Iran's Raisi tours countryside

33 seconds ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1700

Gold prices increase by Rs1700

34 seconds ago
 Govt College Asghar Mall commences admissions in 1 ..

Govt College Asghar Mall commences admissions in 15 BS Programmes

36 seconds ago
 Minsk Says French Ambassador Failed to Complete Pr ..

Minsk Says French Ambassador Failed to Complete Procedure for Assuming Office

39 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.