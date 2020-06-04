UrduPoint.com
Iran Records Highest COVID-19 Daily Increase Since Outbreak's Start, Tally Passes 164,200

Thu 04th June 2020 | 05:18 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The Iranian health authorities have recorded almost 3,600 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily increment since the start of the outbreak, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Thursday.

The previous record in new infections was set on March 30, when 3,186 cases were reported.

On Wednesday, the tally rose by 3,134.

"As many as 3,574 COVID-19 cases were recorded over the past day. Overall, there are 164,270 cases of infection, and 127,485 people have recovered," Jahanpur said on the Islamic Republic of Iran news Network channel.

The spokesman added that 59 people have died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 8,071.

