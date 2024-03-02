Iran, Russia address energy challenges at 7th Gas Summit

Leaders from Iran and Russia on Saturday took center stage at the 7th Gas Summit, held in Algeria, to champion cooperation and innovation in the energy sector

Algires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Leaders from Iran and Russia on Saturday took center stage at the 7th Gas Summit, held in Algeria, to champion cooperation and innovation in the energy sector.

Iranian President, Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, highlighted Iran's vast potential in the gas industry, extending invitations to international investors and urging collaboration among member countries to maximize utilization of resources.

In his address, President Raisi emphasized Iran's readiness to serve as an energy hub, facilitating the distribution and transit of gas to global markets. He called for shared knowledge and technology transfer among member countries to drive progress and sustainability in the industry.

Echoing President Raisi's sentiments, the Russian Minister for Energy emphasized the importance of collective action in ensuring stability amidst global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions. He underscored ongoing efforts to maintain stability in the natural gas market, despite external pressures.

The summit served as a platform for dialogue and collaboration, with member states reaffirming their commitment to collective prosperity and energy security. As discussions continue, stakeholders remain optimistic about the prospects of increased cooperation and innovation in the global energy landscape.

Additionally, the Canadian Minister for Hydrocarbon Energy, Stewart Young, echoed the sentiments of cooperation, highlighting the need for a clear vision and development in the natural gas market.

Young emphasized the role of international organizations and key stakeholders in fostering development and welfare, particularly in defining long-term strategies for sustainable growth.

With inputs from key players across the globe, the 7th Gas Summit sets the stage for comprehensive collaboration and strategic partnerships, paving the way for a resilient and prosperous future in the energy sector.

The Summit, which takes place at the Abdelatif-Rahal International Conference Center (CIC), in the presence of several leaders of the GECF member countries, observer countries and guests of honor, will be marked by a strategic dialogue and strong cooperation to pave the way for a “secure and sustainable” energy future, in the context of a particular geopolitical climate.

In a speech at the opening ceremony of the Summit, the President of the Republic affirmed that “the event was an opportunity to develop a common vision to preserve the interests of gas producing and consuming countries.”

Emphasizing the importance of the GECF as a cooperation platform, the President of the Republic underlined the determination of its members to strengthen its role and contribution to global energy security.

President Tebboune also thanked the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, “for his successful chairmanship, and effective and enlightened management of the previous session.