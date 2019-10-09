UrduPoint.com
Iranian Army Holding Unannounced Drills In Country's Northwest - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

The Iranian army has begun an unannounced military exercise in the northwestern province of West Azerbaijan, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Iranian army has begun an unannounced military exercise in the northwestern province of West Azerbaijan, media reported on Wednesday.

The drills, which are being held near the provincial capital of Urmia, involve rapid response, mobile and offense brigades, as well as helicopters, Iran's ISNA news agency reported, citing Army Commander Maj.

Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi.

The exercise seeks to assess the combat readiness of the army as well as its mobility and agility.

West Azerbaijan, populated mostly by ethnic Azerbaijanis, borders Turkey, Iraq and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, an Azerbaijani enclave.

