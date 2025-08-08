Urumqi Resumes Fresh Seafood Imports From Pakistan After Two-year Pause
Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Urumqi Tianshan International Airport has received its first shipment of fresh seafood imports from Pakistan in two years, signaling the reopening of its designated inspection site for inbound aquatic products.
The 1,292-kilogram consignment—including black pomfret, prawns, hairtail, and grouper—arrived on China Southern Airlines flight CZ6008 from Islamabad. The shipment follows two months of coordination among importers, customs, and airport authorities.
Previously, seafood sold in Xinjiang was mainly transported from China's coastal regions, adding time and cost. Direct air shipments now shorten transit times, helping preserve freshness and reduce expenses for importers.
Customs officials at Tianshan Airport facilitated rapid clearance by coordinating with stakeholders in advance, streamlining inspections, and ensuring compliance at all checkpoints, according to China Economic Net on Friday.
Pakistan's deep-sea fisheries offer high-quality seafood that is increasingly popular with Chinese consumers. The reopening of Urumqi's cold chain infrastructure marks a step forward in regional trade connectivity.
Xinjiang Airport Group plans to expand its capabilities by applying for official designation to import edible aquatic animals. Leveraging the airport's extensive network across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it aims to bring fresh global products—such as cherries, lobsters, and salmon—directly to local consumers' tables, according to the group.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
FAO Food Price Index edges up in July
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply ..
HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment
'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..
Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan
Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..
Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover
More Stories From World
-
Urumqi resumes fresh seafood imports from Pakistan after two-year pause44 minutes ago
-
Foreign online influencers, exchange students visit Beijing Municipal Administrative Center2 hours ago
-
Israel’s Gaza takeover plan ‘must be immediately halted,’ says UN rights chief2 hours ago
-
Pakistan pushes for addressing root causes of terrorism across Africa's Sahel while fighting the men ..3 hours ago
-
Helicopter crashes on Mississippi River, killing 2 people6 hours ago
-
Record-breaking heat impacting millions worldwide, Pakistan exceeds 45 C: UN weather agency15 hours ago
-
Afghan women returnees from Iran, Pakistan face rising risks, UN warns18 hours ago
-
Hospitals in besieged Gaza ‘at near-total collapse’, staff overwhelmed18 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia launches food security project for Afghan returnees from Iran19 hours ago
-
Through Pakistani youth’s lenses: A portrait of Xinjiang24 hours ago
-
Pakistani athletes ready to shine at World Games 2025 in Chengdu1 day ago
-
Pakistan urges non-discriminatory approach to prevent non-state actors from acquiring WMD1 day ago