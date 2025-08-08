Open Menu

Urumqi Resumes Fresh Seafood Imports From Pakistan After Two-year Pause

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Urumqi Tianshan International Airport has received its first shipment of fresh seafood imports from Pakistan in two years, signaling the reopening of its designated inspection site for inbound aquatic products.

The 1,292-kilogram consignment—including black pomfret, prawns, hairtail, and grouper—arrived on China Southern Airlines flight CZ6008 from Islamabad. The shipment follows two months of coordination among importers, customs, and airport authorities.

Previously, seafood sold in Xinjiang was mainly transported from China's coastal regions, adding time and cost. Direct air shipments now shorten transit times, helping preserve freshness and reduce expenses for importers.

Customs officials at Tianshan Airport facilitated rapid clearance by coordinating with stakeholders in advance, streamlining inspections, and ensuring compliance at all checkpoints, according to China Economic Net on Friday.

Pakistan's deep-sea fisheries offer high-quality seafood that is increasingly popular with Chinese consumers. The reopening of Urumqi's cold chain infrastructure marks a step forward in regional trade connectivity.

Xinjiang Airport Group plans to expand its capabilities by applying for official designation to import edible aquatic animals. Leveraging the airport's extensive network across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it aims to bring fresh global products—such as cherries, lobsters, and salmon—directly to local consumers' tables, according to the group.

APP/asg

