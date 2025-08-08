World’s Largest Quranic Contest Set To Begin In Makkah With Record Global Participation
Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 11:31 PM
MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The 45th King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorizing, Reciting, and Interpreting the Holy Quran will commence on Saturday under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Organized and overseen by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, the prestigious event will be hosted at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, drawing contestants from a record 128 countries - the highest number of participating nations since the competition’s launch in 1399 AH.
This milestone underscores the contest’s global stature and leadership in the realm of Quranic excellence.
Recognized as one of the world’s most esteemed Quranic competitions, the event reflects Saudi Arabia’s unwavering commitment to fostering Quranic programs, strengthening its international role in serving the Holy Quran, and advancing its civilizational mission of promoting goodness, tolerance, and moderation.
