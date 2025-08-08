Helicopter Crashes On Mississippi River, Killing 2 People
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ILLINOIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Two people died when a helicopter crashed into a barge in the Mississippi River near East Alton, Illinois, north of St. Louis, the US Federal Aviation Administration said.
Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that the two people inside the aircraft were killed and that there were no other reported injuries. The state patrol said no one was on the barge when the crash happened.
