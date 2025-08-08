Foreign online influencers, exchange students visit Beijing Municipal Administrative Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Over 50 foreign online influencers, exchange students and photographers visited Beijing Municipal Administrative Center and explored its work in green buildings, ecological protection, energy innovations and green culture in Tongzhou District, Beijing.

Organized by Beijing Tongzhou District Publicity Department and Cyberspace Affairs Office and supported by Global Times Online, the one-day event was titled “A Green Trip Beyond What You See: 2025 4th Chinese and Foreign Online Influencers Visit Beijing Municipal Administrative Center.”

They visited the Beijing Investment Group Plaza, Heritage Site Park at the Ancient Government Seat of Luxian County, Beijing Bishui Reclaimed Water Plant and Canal West. They explored the center’s work and will share their images with global audiences to show how Chinese cities are turning green ideas into living reality.

During visit to Beijing Investment Group Plaza, they found answers of questions as to how can a building stay functional and beautiful while cutting emissions.

Shaped like the traditional bronze ritual vessel called "ding", symbolizes "firmly standing in all directions." The building's roof integrates drainage channels with photovoltaic tubes to gather both rain and sunlight. Its surrounding glass curtain wall automatically adjusts reflectivity based on solar angle, reducing air-conditioning demand. Three floors underground integrate three major systems: renewable energy station, rooftop photovoltaic system, solar water-heating system.

The same formula - engineering below, ecology above - powers the Beijing Bishui Reclaimed Water Plant, the first in the Center to hide all of its hardware underground.

All treatment facilities are located underground. Within 23 hours, the wastewater is fully transformed and becomes a replenishing source for the clear waters of the canal, cutting yearly carbon emissions. The centre has already nudged 700,000 residents from passive observers into active green-living participants.

The influencers and students visited the Grand Canal, a UNESCO world-heritage waterway. A 1.3-kilometre stretch of waterfront on the CANALWEST has been transformed into a green living experience zone. An open riverside promenade with viewing decks and water-level plazas offers space for walking and sightseeing. A cluster of “waterfront play zones” hosts cafés, boutiques, sports outlets and night markets, creating round-the-clock leisure.

The annual “Better Life Festival” stitches green shopping stalls to intangible-heritage crafts and sports zones, reviving the canal’s historic “prosperity through water” spirit via 8 eco-stations that turn sustainability from a slogan into a daily choice.

With 36 % green cover and sponge-cushioned walkways, the shopping district doubles as a rain sponge, while 3-D night projections powered by solar lights keep the night-time economy buzzing without extra carbon.

Heritage Site Park at the Ancient Government Seat of Luxian County, spanning the Warring States to the Qing dynasties, has become Beijing’s first “museum-park”. The main exhibition area is designed as a subterranean structure, its roof planted with native grasses that blend seamlessly into the surrounding parkland, creating a “hidden museum” effect that allows the building to vanish into the landscape.