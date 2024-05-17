Israel Strikes On Lebanon Kill Three, Says Source Close To Hezbollah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Israeli air strikes on Friday hit an area of southern Lebanon far from the border, Lebanese official media said, with a source close to Hezbollah reporting three dead including two Syrian nationals.
The armed group has traded cross-border fire with Israeli forces almost daily since the Palestinian group's October 7 attack on southern Israel that sparked the war in Gaza, now in its eighth month.
Lebanon's state-run National news Agency said "Israeli strikes targeted Najjariyeh and Addousiyeh", two adjacent villages about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the Israeli border just south of the coastal city of Sidon.
The NNA reported "victims" without elaborating.
A source close to Hezbollah told AFP that three people were killed in Najjariyeh -- two Syrians and a Lebanese man.
An AFP photographer saw ambulances heading to the targeted sites, saying the strikes hit a pickup truck in Najjariyeh and an orchard.
Hezbollah -- which has escalated its cross-border attacks in recent days, prompting Israeli strikes deeper into Lebanese territory -- announced Friday it had launched "attack drones" on Israeli military positions.
