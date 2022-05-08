UrduPoint.com

Israeli Prime Minister Rejects Any Foreign Meddling With Decisions On Temple Mount

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Rejects Any Foreign Meddling With Decisions on Temple Mount

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) The Israeli government is the only authority entitled to rule on matters pertaining to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, and no foreign interference will be tolerated, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday.

"And of course, all decisions regarding the Temple Mount in Jerusalem will be made by the Government of Israel, which is sovereign in the city, without any extraneous considerations whatsoever. We certainly reject any foreign involvement in the decisions of the Government of Israel," Bennett said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

Bennett reaffirmed that Jerusalem welcomes and respects worshipers of all religions and will continue to do so.

The security situation in Israel has deteriorated in recent weeks. Temple Mount, a sacred place of worship in Christianity, islam and Judaism, located in the Old City of Jerusalem, has seen a spike of riots and clashes between the Israeli police and Palestinians.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Riots Police Israel Jerusalem Temple Sunday Jew Christian All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

8 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

17 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

17 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

17 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.