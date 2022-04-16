UrduPoint.com

Italian Ambassador Returns To Kiev From Lviv - Foreign Ministry

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) The Italian Embassy in Ukraine will resume work in Kiev on Monday as the country's ambassador has already returned from Lviv, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday.

"I have just finished talking with Ambassador (Pierfrancesco) Zazo, who recently arrived in Kiev.

The embassy has been reopened and will fully resume work on Monday," Di Maio told Italian Radio 1.

In early March, employees of the Italian diplomatic mission in Ukraine left Kiev over security concerns.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

