Italy Issues Warrant For Grandfather Of Cable Car Boy

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :An Italian judge has issued an international arrest warrant for the grandfather of the boy who survived a cable car crash, local media reported Wednesday, in an ongoing custody battle.

Padua judge Pasquale Villani issued the warrant for Shmulik Peleg, who is accused of illegally taking six-year-old Eitan Biran from Italy to Israel following the death of the child's parents, Italian media reported, without specifying when the warrant was signed.

Peleg, who is the boy's maternal grandfather, has appealed an October ruling by an Israeli court that he return Biran to his paternal aunt in Italy.

