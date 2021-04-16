UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy To Start Pulling Out Troops From Afghanistan In Coming Days - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 06:59 PM

Italy to Start Pulling Out Troops From Afghanistan in Coming Days - Defense Minister

The withdrawal of the Italian contingent from Afghanistan will begin in the coming days, Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini said on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The withdrawal of the Italian contingent from Afghanistan will begin in the coming days, Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini said on Friday.

"A few days ago, together with the Atlantic Alliance [NATO], we decided to complete a mission of many years in Afghanistan. The return of 800 Italian servicemen deployed to Kabul and Herat will begin in the coming days," Guerini said, as quoted by the Askanews agency.

The defense minister thanked all Italian soldiers and officers serving in international missions, and paid tribute to the 54 servicemen who died in Afghanistan over the years of Italy's presence there.

On Wednesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance would start the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1 and wrap it up within several months. US President Joe Biden, in turn, wants American troops out of the restive country by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Kabul Died Herat Alliance Italy May September All From

Recent Stories

‘100 Million Meals’ Campaign: Food distributio ..

17 minutes ago

11 profiteers booked, 169 fined

2 minutes ago

US May Consider Expansion of Military Presense in ..

2 minutes ago

Ministry seeks applications for Hazrat Niazmuddin ..

2 minutes ago

Bundesliga fighting to finish season after virus o ..

8 minutes ago

Six more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.