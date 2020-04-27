UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Financial Police Warns About Telegram's Blockage Unless Pirate Channels Suspended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 10:14 PM

Italy's Financial Police Warns About Telegram's Blockage Unless Pirate Channels Suspended

Italy's financial police, at the request of the prosecutor's office of the city of Bari, sequestered 17 Telegram channels on Monday for distributing newspapers, magazines and books in violation of copyright law and warned about the messenger's full blockage unless it suspended the pirate channels

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Italy's financial police, at the request of the prosecutor's office of the city of Bari, sequestered 17 Telegram channels on Monday for distributing newspapers, magazines and books in violation of copyright law and warned about the messenger's full blockage unless it suspended the pirate channels.

The financial police's Col. Pierluca Cassano told Sputnik that Italian communication watchdog AGCOM would request Telegram earlier on Monday to block the pirate channels.

"If Telegram fails to stop the distribution of this information, AGCOM can order Italian providers to block access to it [Telegram]," he added.

He stressed that "the problem is not with the messenger itself," but with the pirate resources. They must be removed, otherwise Italy would block Telegram

According to the financial police, the move came after Italy's federation of newspaper and magazine publishers (FIEG) asked to urgently block Telegram, complaining that Italian newspapers lose 670,000 Euros ($727,000) daily due to its pirated channels. In total, they say, their annual losses may amount to 250 million euros.

Related Topics

Police Bari Italy May Million

Recent Stories

UAE participates in extraordinary meeting of touri ..

16 minutes ago

SEWA operates 29 stations in 51 regions

31 minutes ago

PTCL Group contributes Rs.100 Million toPM’s COV ..

2 hours ago

Iraqi Kurdistan Needs Foreign Help in Tackling Cor ..

2 minutes ago

German Citizens Should Not Expect Lifting of Trave ..

2 minutes ago

EU Tourism Ministers Want Set of Measures to Suppo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.