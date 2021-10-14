UrduPoint.com

Japan Dissolves Lower House as Country Moves to General Election - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The lower house of the Japanese parliament was dissolved on Thursday per the order of Emperor Naruhito, as broadcast on national media.

The government made the decision that prompts the general election on Thursday morning and asked the emperor to approve it.

"On the basis of Article 7 of the basic law, the lower house is dissolved," the order read.

Later in the day, the cabinet will formally set the date for the new election ” the first in four years, according to the NHK broadcaster.

It marked the shortest period between a new prime minister taking office and the dissolution of the lower house in postwar Japan.

Earlier in October, Japan's newly appointed prime minister, Fumio Kishida, announced his decision to dissolve the country's lower house on October 14 and schedule the next general election for October 31, with the election campaign beginning on October 19. The lower house's mandate was set to expire next week.

