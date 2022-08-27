UrduPoint.com

Japan Police To Use AI, Drones To Protect Officials At G7 Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Japan Police to Use AI, Drones to Protect Officials at G7 Summit

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) After the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japanese police are determined to radically change the approach to protecting high-ranking officials and intend to use drones, bulletproof glass shields and artificial intelligence (AI) at the G7 summit, which will be held in Hiroshima next year, the head of the Public Security Committee Koichi Tani said.

"Next year, during the G7 summit, we plan to use AI, drones and other types of advanced technologies. We want this to become a PR for security and order inside the country and abroad," Koichi was quoted as saying by Japanese broadcaster NHK.

Abe was attacked on July 8 in the Japanese city of Nara during a campaign speech. His killer, Tetsuya Yamagami, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation to a hospital, his condition became critical with cardiac and pulmonary arrest.

Later in the day, the Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead. Abe was 67. His funeral and cremation took place on July 12.

The head of the Japanese firm CCTT, which provides security services for high-ranking officials, told Sputnik in an interview that Abe's murder was a result of security misconduct at all three stages of prevention, immediate response and actions after the assassination attempt. He also pointed out the underlying problems of police organization and training in the field of ensuring the security of high-ranking officials.

After the publication of the report on the security misconduct on Thursday, the Japanese National Police Agency chief, Itaru Nakamura, and the police chief of the Nara prefecture, Onizuka Tomoaki, announced their resignations.

