Japan-US-South Korea Summit to Be Held on Sidelines of G7 Summit - Cabinet

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to hold a trilateral meeting on security issues with US President Joe Biden and South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol on the sidelines of the G7 summit scheduled to take place in Hiroshima from May 19-21, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

"During the summit in Hiroshima, we want to carry out a Japan-US-South Korea meeting and hold an even more profound discussion," Matsuno said.

The spokesman also stressed the need for trilateral security cooperation between Japan, the United States and South Korea amid North Korea's ongoing missile launches and the deteriorating regional security.

Matsuno also confirmed that a bilateral meeting between the Japanese prime minister and the US president was expected to take place ahead of the G7 summit, on May 18, as it was announced by the White House earlier on Monday.

"Currently, final arrangements are being made," the spokesman said.

This year, Japan is holding the G7 presidency and is also scheduled to host the key G7 summit in Hiroshima from May 19-21. G7 leaders are set to meet for the three-day summit that will focus on the impact of the Ukraine crisis, economic security, green investments, and the Indo-Pacific region.