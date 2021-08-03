UrduPoint.com

Japanese Lawmaker Advises Suga to Hold Summit With Putin in September - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Japanese lawmaker Muneo Suzuki has proposed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to hold a high-level summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Eastern Economic Forum scheduled for early September if it is not conducted online due to COVID-19, Kyodo news Agency reported on Tuesday.

The Japanese media reported that Suzuki put forward the proposal earlier on Tuesday and received positive feedback from the prime minister.

Suga reportedly said that face-to-face meetings help the sides to understand the aspirations of each other.

Russia and Japan have not yet signed peace treaty since the end of World War II. The relations are complicated by the territorial dispute over the Kuril Islands belonging to Russia - Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and the Habomai group of islands. In 1956, Moscow and Tokyo signed the declaration, according to which the former committed to cede the control over Shikotan and the Habomai Islands to the latter after signing a peaceful agreement. However, Japan still insists on the cession of all the islands.

