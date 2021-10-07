Japanese PM vows strong economic stimulus as by-election campaigns start

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday said he will fulfill his pledge to provide a "large-scale" package to stimulate the economy hit by the pandemic as the two upper house by-election campaigns began

TOKYO, Oct. 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday said he will fulfill his pledge to provide a "large-scale" package to stimulate the economy hit by the pandemic as the two upper house by-election campaigns began.

"I strongly feel that I need to carry out a large-scale economic stimulus or a large-scale coronavirus response, and I need people to judge whether to let me do so through elections," Kishida said in a stump speech delivered in Shizuoka city for a candidate supported by his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Kishida said the stimulus plan will be worth tens of trillions of Yen and will provide support to companies affected by COVID-19.

The by-elections held in Shizuoka and Yamaguchi prefectures on Oct. 24 will allow voters to speak out their feelings about the new government launched by the prime minister this week, before a general election at the end of the month.