Japanese PM Vows Strong Economic Stimulus As By-election Campaigns Start
Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 02:22 PM
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday said he will fulfill his pledge to provide a "large-scale" package to stimulate the economy hit by the pandemic as the two upper house by-election campaigns began
TOKYO, Oct. 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday said he will fulfill his pledge to provide a "large-scale" package to stimulate the economy hit by the pandemic as the two upper house by-election campaigns began.
"I strongly feel that I need to carry out a large-scale economic stimulus or a large-scale coronavirus response, and I need people to judge whether to let me do so through elections," Kishida said in a stump speech delivered in Shizuoka city for a candidate supported by his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
Kishida said the stimulus plan will be worth tens of trillions of Yen and will provide support to companies affected by COVID-19.
The by-elections held in Shizuoka and Yamaguchi prefectures on Oct. 24 will allow voters to speak out their feelings about the new government launched by the prime minister this week, before a general election at the end of the month.