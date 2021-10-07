UrduPoint.com

Japanese PM Vows Strong Economic Stimulus As By-election Campaigns Start

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 02:22 PM

Japanese PM vows strong economic stimulus as by-election campaigns start

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday said he will fulfill his pledge to provide a "large-scale" package to stimulate the economy hit by the pandemic as the two upper house by-election campaigns began

TOKYO, Oct. 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday said he will fulfill his pledge to provide a "large-scale" package to stimulate the economy hit by the pandemic as the two upper house by-election campaigns began.

"I strongly feel that I need to carry out a large-scale economic stimulus or a large-scale coronavirus response, and I need people to judge whether to let me do so through elections," Kishida said in a stump speech delivered in Shizuoka city for a candidate supported by his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Kishida said the stimulus plan will be worth tens of trillions of Yen and will provide support to companies affected by COVID-19.

The by-elections held in Shizuoka and Yamaguchi prefectures on Oct. 24 will allow voters to speak out their feelings about the new government launched by the prime minister this week, before a general election at the end of the month.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Shizuoka Tokyo Government Election 2018 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ICC announces officials for T20 World Cup commenci ..

ICC announces officials for T20 World Cup commencing from Oct 17

2 minutes ago
 President promulgates National Accountability (Ame ..

President promulgates National Accountability (Amendment-II) Ordinance 2021

12 minutes ago
 ANF seizes 40 Kg opium, 40 Kg charas, arrests two ..

ANF seizes 40 Kg opium, 40 Kg charas, arrests two persons

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan earns US $270m by exporting transport ser ..

Pakistan earns US $270m by exporting transport services during July 2021

5 minutes ago
 Nepal to get Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from China

Nepal to get Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from China

5 minutes ago
 Angola expects GDP growth of 2.4 pct in 2022: mini ..

Angola expects GDP growth of 2.4 pct in 2022: minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.