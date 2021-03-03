(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) and Coast Guard on Wednesday had a joint exercise in the country's southwestern waters, the NHK broadcaster reported.

According to the broadcaster, the naval drill, conducted off the shores of the Kyushu island, was focused on ways to respond to suspicious vessels and involved a destroyer, a missile boat and two helicopters from the MSDF, as well as two coast guard patrol ships. The drill's scenario was based on a situation in which a suspicious vessel approaches an important facility.

This is said to be the first time in eight years that the MSDF has sent a destroyer to join the annual exercise.

In recent years, Tokyo voiced concern regarding Beijing's activities in the region, especially concerning the situation with the disputed Senkaku islands, known in China as the Diaoyudao islands and claimed by Beijing to be Chinese territory.

On January 22, China passed a law empowering its navy to use force against foreign vessels in what it considers to be the country's sovereign waters.