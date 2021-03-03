UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force, Coast Guard Hold Joint Drill - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force, Coast Guard Hold Joint Drill - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) and Coast Guard on Wednesday had a joint exercise in the country's southwestern waters, the NHK broadcaster reported.

According to the broadcaster, the naval drill, conducted off the shores of the Kyushu island, was focused on ways to respond to suspicious vessels and involved a destroyer, a missile boat and two helicopters from the MSDF, as well as two coast guard patrol ships. The drill's scenario was based on a situation in which a suspicious vessel approaches an important facility.

This is said to be the first time in eight years that the MSDF has sent a destroyer to join the annual exercise.

In recent years, Tokyo voiced concern regarding Beijing's activities in the region, especially concerning the situation with the disputed Senkaku islands, known in China as the Diaoyudao islands and claimed by Beijing to be Chinese territory.

On January 22, China passed a law empowering its navy to use force against foreign vessels in what it considers to be the country's sovereign waters.

Related Topics

China Beijing Tokyo January From

Recent Stories

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED793 milli ..

2 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 14 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultan ..

11 minutes ago

Karachi Kings won by six wickets against Peshawar ..

26 minutes ago

SEHA observes World Hearing Day

31 minutes ago

National Archives launches new channel for visuall ..

31 minutes ago

Justice Minister visits Federal Court of Abu Dhabi

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.