Judge Delays Jury Selection in Trial of Officer Charged With Killing George Floyd- Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) A Minneapolis judge put off for at least a day jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin, former police officer charged with last year's killing of African American man George Floyd, the Star Tribune reported on Monday.

According to the report, Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill wants first to hear from the state of Minnesota Court of Appeals whether a third-degree murder count can be added to charges brought against Chauvin.

The former police officer is already charged with second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. He pleaded not guilty.

Floyd's in-custody death, which was captured on a bystander's cellphone video, sparked a wave of protests across the United States against racially motivated police brutality.