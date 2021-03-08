UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Judge Delays Jury Selection In Trial Of Officer Charged With Killing George Floyd- Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 09:36 PM

Judge Delays Jury Selection in Trial of Officer Charged With Killing George Floyd- Reports

A Minneapolis judge put off for at least a day jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin, former police officer charged with last year's killing of African American man George Floyd, the Star Tribune reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) A Minneapolis judge put off for at least a day jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin, former police officer charged with last year's killing of African American man George Floyd, the Star Tribune reported on Monday.

According to the report, Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill wants first to hear from the state of Minnesota Court of Appeals whether a third-degree murder count can be added to charges brought against Chauvin.

The former police officer is already charged with second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. He pleaded not guilty.

Floyd's in-custody death, which was captured on a bystander's cellphone video, sparked a wave of protests across the United States against racially motivated police brutality.

Related Topics

Murder Police Man George Minneapolis United States From Court

Recent Stories

RDIF, Adienne Pharma & Biotech Sign Deal to Produc ..

5 minutes ago

Libyan Parliament Postpones Vote of Confidence on ..

5 minutes ago

District admin arranges panel discussion on Women' ..

5 minutes ago

KATI felicitates Prime Minister for getting vote o ..

5 minutes ago

Lions maul man to death at South African game rese ..

18 minutes ago

Frankfurt's DAX stock market shoots up 3% to strik ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.