Kabul Airport Ready to Open for International, Domestic Flights - Taliban

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) The airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul is fully ready for domestic and international flights, the spokesperson for the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) said on Sunday.

"As the problems at Kabul International Airport have been resolved and the airport is fully operational for domestic and international flights, the IEA (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) assures all airlines of its full cooperation and expects all airlines and countries that had previously flown to Kabul to resume their flights as before," Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of the interim government of Afghanistan, said on Twitter.