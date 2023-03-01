Kazakhstan Supports Discussing New START Issue After 2026 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Kazakhstan supports discussing the issue of a new Strategic Offensive Arms Reduction Treaty (START) after 2026, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said on Wednesday.

"Kazakhstan, as a staunch supporter of nuclear disarmament, considers it necessary to discuss the issue of a new START treaty after 2026," Tileuberdi said in an online address to the High-level Segment of the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.