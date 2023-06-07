UrduPoint.com

Kennedy Jr. Would Seek New Arms Control Treaties With Russia If Elected - Press Team

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Kennedy Jr. Would Seek New Arms Control Treaties With Russia if Elected - Press Team

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would seek new arms control treaties with Russia if he is elected US president in the 2024 election, his press team told Sputnik.

"Much of the (US-Russia) conflict is artificial, spurred on by the US defense industry, the neocons, and militaristic attitudes in the foreign policy establishment," the press team said.

"Mr. Kennedy will shift to a peace orientation and negotiate new arms treaties with Russia, with the goal of progressive disarmament of all nations."

Related Topics

Election Russia All Industry

Recent Stories

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Sh ..

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House Attack Case

37 minutes ago

‘Elections 'll be only when I'll get them hold,’: says Zardari, claiming to ..

49 minutes ago
 Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah ..

Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi langua ..

1 hour ago
 National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Truc ..

National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Trucks and Shipments around the cl ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.