Kennedy Jr. Would Seek New Arms Control Treaties With Russia if Elected - Press Team

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would seek new arms control treaties with Russia if he is elected US president in the 2024 election, his press team told Sputnik.

"Much of the (US-Russia) conflict is artificial, spurred on by the US defense industry, the neocons, and militaristic attitudes in the foreign policy establishment," the press team said.

"Mr. Kennedy will shift to a peace orientation and negotiate new arms treaties with Russia, with the goal of progressive disarmament of all nations."