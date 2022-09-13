- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Kremlin On Possibility Of Mobilization In Russia: This Is Out Of Question
Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 03:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The issue of general mobilization in Russia is currently out of question, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"This is out of question at the moment," Peskov told reporters.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass prayers for Khalistan movement
Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social media
'Replace Chief Selector," Sadiq Mohammad reacts to Pakistan poor performance in ..
PM lauds protection of Dadu Grid Station from floods
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022
More Stories From World
-
US May Announce New $600 Mln Military Aid Package for Ukraine This Week - Reports11 minutes ago
-
Kremlin Refrains From Commenting on Possible Role of CSTO in Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict11 minutes ago
-
Finnish Prime Minister Says Sanctions Must Affect Everyday Life of Russians11 minutes ago
-
SCO to Accept 6 New Dialogue Partners During Summit in Samarkand - Official12 minutes ago
-
Kremlin Hopes US Will Issue Visas for Russian Delegation to UN General Assembly12 minutes ago
-
Lavrov Granted US Visa to Attend UN General Assembly - Foreign Ministry12 minutes ago
-
France Convenes UN SC to Discuss Tensions on Armenian-Azerbaijani Border - Reports22 minutes ago
-
Kremlin on Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani Border: Serious Expert Work Underway22 minutes ago
-
Putin Makes Every Effort to Deescalate Tensions on Armenian-Azerbaijani Border - Kremlin22 minutes ago
-
Algerian Energy Minister to Partake in Moscow Int'l Energy Week on Oct 12-14 - Ambassador32 minutes ago
-
US, Allies Considering Sending Fighter Jets, Air Defense Systems to Kiev - Reports32 minutes ago
-
India to Host G20 Summit on September 9-10, 2023 - Foreign Ministry42 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.