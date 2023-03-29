Kremlin Says Impossible to Achieve Goals of Military Operation in Ukraine With Diplomacy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Diplomacy is no longer an option for achieving the goals of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We have repeatedly said that Russia's goals can be achieved in various ways ” these are political and diplomatic or, if political and diplomatic are currently impossible, and in the case of Ukraine, they are impossible, unfortunately, via military way, that is, through a special military operation," Peskov told reporters.