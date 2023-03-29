UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Impossible To Achieve Goals Of Military Operation In Ukraine With Diplomacy

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin Says Impossible to Achieve Goals of Military Operation in Ukraine With Diplomacy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Diplomacy is no longer an option for achieving the goals of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We have repeatedly said that Russia's goals can be achieved in various ways ” these are political and diplomatic or, if political and diplomatic are currently impossible, and in the case of Ukraine, they are impossible, unfortunately, via military way, that is, through a special military operation," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia

Recent Stories

Development of Balochistan Govtâ€™s top priority: ..

Development of Balochistan Govtâ€™s top priority: PM

21 minutes ago
 Government Financial Policy Coordination Council h ..

Government Financial Policy Coordination Council holds its first meeting for 202 ..

2 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in Punjab, KPK elections

2 hours ago
 17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase o ..

17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase of Polio drive

3 hours ago
 NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elec ..

NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elections for all assemblies under ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.