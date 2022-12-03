Kremlin Says No Exact Date on Phone Call Between Putin, Macron Yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) There is no set date for a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Macron said that he would discuss the situation with nuclear energy in Ukraine with Putin after talks with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"There is no exact date (for the call) yet," Peskov told Sputnik, answering the question on whether a phone call between Putin and Macron has been scheduled.