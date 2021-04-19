Kremlin Says Russia Will Provide Tit-For-Tat Response to Any US Sanction Measure

Russia will always respond to hostile moves of the United States and will use similar measures implemented by Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

"You know that this [sanctions] is the favorite tactic of the United States. We do not agree with it, we do not accept it.

But the principle of reciprocity here is an absolute constant, and on the basis of this reciprocity, a decision was made [to introduce retaliatory sanctions]. These decisions will be made in the future, each time in relation to the United States will be made appropriate [decisions] in the event that such a sanctions practice continues," Peskov told reporters.