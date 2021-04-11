UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Spokesman Says Nobody Planning To Wage War In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Says Nobody Planning to Wage War in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the possibility of waging war with Ukraine but said that Russia will not remain passive with regards to the ethnic Russians living in southeastern Ukraine while not taking part in any military activity.

"Of course, no one is going to move towards war, and no one at all accepts any possibility of such a war," Peskov said in an appearance on Sunday on state broadcaster Rossiya 1.

Asked about the internal division in Ukraine itself, Peskov similarly stressed that "also no one will accept the possibility of a civil war in Ukraine."

He said that Russia has never taken part in the events in Donbas, but stressed that "Russia has always said that it will not remain indifferent to the fate of Russian speakers who live in the southeast of the country.

He went on to say that Ukrainian declarations of the redundancy of the Minsk Agreements surprises Russia, but also Normandy format sides France and Germany.

"When we hear statements from Kiev more and more often, and from various levels, that the Minsk set of measures are already almost useless, then this probably causes bewilderment not only among us, but also in Paris, and in Berlin," Peskov stated.

The spokesman added that although Moscow has some disagreements on Donbas with its Normandy colleagues, the French, German and Russia positions are largely similar.

