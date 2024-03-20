KSrelief Distributes 500 Food Baskets In Ouémé Department Of Benin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Porto Novo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 500 food baskets to the most needy families in Ouémé Department in the Republic of Benin, benefiting 3000 individuals, as part of the "Etaam" food basket project in the Republic of Benin for the year 1445.
This aid comes as part of the relief efforts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to help needy people and countries in various parts of the world with various forms of relief support.
The project aims to distribute 5,930 food baskets containing basic foodstuffs, benefiting 35,580 of the most needy people there during the holy month of Ramadan.
