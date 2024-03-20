Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 500 Food Baskets In Ouémé Department Of Benin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 12:00 PM

KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Ouémé Department of Benin

Porto Novo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 500 food baskets to the most needy families in Ouémé Department in the Republic of Benin, benefiting 3000 individuals, as part of the "Etaam" food basket project in the Republic of Benin for the year 1445.

This aid comes as part of the relief efforts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to help needy people and countries in various parts of the world with various forms of relief support.

The project aims to distribute 5,930 food baskets containing basic foodstuffs, benefiting 35,580 of the most needy people there during the holy month of Ramadan.

Related Topics

World Benin Saudi Arabia Ramadan

Recent Stories

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

16 minutes ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

40 minutes ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

3 hours ago
ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

12 hours ago
 Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsa ..

Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

12 hours ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals ..

Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads

13 hours ago
 5 drug peddlers arrested

5 drug peddlers arrested

13 hours ago
 MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

13 hours ago

More Stories From World