KSrelief Sends Two Relief Ships For People In Need In Palestine And Sudan
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) sent on Monday two relief ships from Jeddah Islamic Port for the brotherly Palestinian and Sudanese people.
The eighth relief ship for Palestinians carries food baskets, shelter materials, generators and heavy equipment such as bulldozers, water tankers and forklifts, and will head to El-Arish Port in Egypt.
So far, eight ships and 50 planes have delivered over 6,500 tons of aid to Palestinians in Gaza Strip.
The 31st relief ship for the Sudanese people carries food, shelter and medical supplies, and will head to the port of Suakin.
So far, 31 ships and 13 planes have delivered over 14 tons of aid to the Sudanese people.
